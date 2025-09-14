Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative, empowering 40 young innovators from 13 Arab countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), the fourth edition of the "Young Arab Pioneers Initiative" was launched today (Sunday).

Organised by AYC in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi business Youth Council and in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy, Emirates Foundation, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners, the fourth edition unites 40 pioneers across 10 specialised tracks spanning education, Industries & Innovation, Community Service, Scientific Research, Space & Technology, Medicine & Health Services, Sustainability & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Education, Engineering and Media & Digital Citizenship. Representing 13 Arab countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Sudan, Mauritania, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon and Syria, the initiative highlights the region’s collective drive in shaping future-ready industries and societies.

This year’s edition introduces a renewed vision with stronger measures to empower pioneers, offering field visits with decision makers, networking with experts and investors, the Pioneers Beacon Package by the Abu Dhabi Business Youth Council, and support from over 15 local and regional partners through consultations and facilitation. It also delivers advanced training workshops, an impact-measurement study with Trends Research & Advisory, and activities showcasing pioneers’ achievements to help transform initiatives into leading projects or scale them for greater impact across Arab communities.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the AYC, said: “An exceptional platform to turn Arab youth’s ideas into impactful achievements, the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative has been designed to propel contributions to further the advancement of their communities. Empowering youth and investing in their capabilities is the most strategic investment we can make in shaping both the present and future of our region.

Through this commitment, we are building the foundations of a knowledge-driven economy and preparing Arab societies to lead with creativity, resilience, and sustainable growth. Each young pioneer on this platform embodies the power of possibility, proving that with vision and determination, ideas can be transformed into achievements that uplift communities and extend positive impact far beyond our borders.”

In her welcoming remarks, Fatima Al Halami, CEO of the AYC, said to the Arab youth in the audience: “Our commitment is to spotlight your powerful stories and enable you all to channel your determination to transform challenges into solutions and turn your aspirations into reality. Arab youth are not passive recipients of change… they are its driving force. Each of your journeys forms a vital chapter in a larger narrative, one that redefines global perceptions of Arab youth as innovators, builders, and leaders who are shaping stronger societies and forging a brighter future for generations to come."

The list of pioneers for the fourth edition includes:

● Education Track: Zainab Saeed Salman Ahmed (Bahrain), for initiatives enhancing education efficiency; Amin Riyad Amin AbuDyak (Palestine), founder of Jusoor Labs; and Mohammed Mahjoub Hussein (Sudan), founder of the One Million Child Coders initiative.



● Community Service Track: Ghadah Al Habib (Saudi Arabia), founder of DAL Association; Maha Al Abduljabbar (Saudi Arabia), youth empowerment leader; Rafik Hassan El Hariri (Lebanon), artist and mental health activist; Nana Venvouna (Mauritania), national unity and peace advocate; and Kenda Al Adwan (Jordan), founder of community cohesion projects.

● Entrepreneurship Track: Fatma Ahmad AlMoosawi (UAE), founder of a premium Emirati tea brand; Mohammed Khaled Hamad Al Shamsi (UAE), cybersecurity training innovator; Hussain Al-Hajji (Saudi Arabia), regional project leader; Mazin Hamed Al Julandani (Oman), Group Chairman & CEO; Aley Amr Eshra (Egypt), AI innovator for People Of Determination; Qadreya Al Awadhi (UAE), founder of Bumblebee Foods; Tarek Ahmed Osman Abdelfatah (Egypt), co-founder of Appro.ae fintech; and Aya Sadder (Lebanon), startup ecosystem developer .

● Space & Technology Track: Lama Al Oraiman (Kuwait), analogue astronaut; Mrwan Mostafa (Egypt), founder of Advanced Rocket Technologies; Sundus Jabr Al Faresi (Kuwait), senior software specialist & CTO; Salam Abualhayjaa (Jordan), founder of MENA Engineering Education and Training Foundation and spacesuit designer; and Sherif Ghassan Sharif Abdel Razek (Jordan), entrepreneurial ecosystem developer.

● Medicine & Health Sciences Track: Hessah Abdullah Alhuwaish (Saudi Arabia), academic and researcher with three patents; Maryam Obaid Ibrahim (UAE), neurosurgery researcher; and Nadir Nassar (Egypt), founder of Hlthera healthcare platform.

● Sustainability & Environment Track: Amgad Moustafa Abdellatif (Egypt), agricultural innovator; Farah Al Asaad (Syria), environmental activist; Maraim Hassan Rashid Al Ghafri (UAE), biodiversity advocate; Heba Mohamed Momtaz (Egypt), founder of the Noah Eco-Feminist Network; and Maitha Almatrooshi (UAE), founder of Bird Collaborative.

● Industry & Innovation Track: Boutaina Boujrada (Morocco), hydrogen-powered car innovator; Ali Alloghani Al-Ali (UAE), robotics and AI inventor; Abdulla AbuEbeid (UAE), founder of VIAI Technologies; Omar Mohamed Ghanem (Egypt), founder of GAM3S.GG gaming platform; and Khaled Ali Alnaqbi (UAE), inventor of rescue and security robotics.

● Scientific Research Track: Kenaish Eissa Al Qubaisi (UAE), MIT researcher in photonic chips; and Sara Ishaq Al Khoori (UAE), ADNOC scientist in sustainable aviation fuel and genetics research.

● Engineering Track: Basil Mimi (Palestine), innovator of parametric insurance for digital resilience; and Jamal Khaled Salem Shaktour (Palestine), developer of assistive robots and safety devices.

● Media & Digital Citizenship Track: Sarah Mazen Younis (Jordan), Arab tech and digital content pioneer; and Eman Sobhy Ahmed (Egypt), founder of the What If program with over one billion views.

The first day included networking activities and professional connections, along with a workshop delivered by “Deraya” titled “Entrepreneurial Presentation and Storytelling Skills” to equip participants with practical tools to present their projects effectively to investors and partners.

