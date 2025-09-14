2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan - See Live Score, History of head-to-head, past Asia Cup performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

The mother of all cricketing rivalries is set to ignite the 2025 Asia Cup as India and Pakistan prepare for another epic clash. The 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, 14 September 2025, at 7:30 PM PST at the Dubai International Stadium. It is more than just a match; it captivates billions of fans worldwide. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the game in the stadium can see the 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Every delivery will be a battle, and every run cheered like a victory. Expect a high-stakes contest where legends are born and heroes are made under the brightest lights. Are you excited to watch the 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 LIVE score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint to stay updated every moment.

Past Records of India Vs. Pakistan Head To Head in T20I

Let’s examine the past T20I performances of both teams before the match begins. India and Pakistan faced each other in 13 T20 International matches before, and India won 10. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in T20I matches.

Past Records of India in T20I

India has played 247 T20I matches and won 164, with a winning percentage of 66.39 before the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the India team will perform well in its first encounter in the 2025 Asia Cup, according to its past performance in T20 Internationals.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20I

Pakistan has played 272 T20I matches and won 155, achieving a winning percentage of 56.92 before the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in the 4th match of the 2025 Asia Cup, according to its past performance in T20 Internationals.

India Vs. Pakistan in the T20I Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in the Asia Cups before the match starts. India and Pakistan have played two T20I Asia Cups previously; India became the Asian T20I champion in 2016, while Pakistan was the runner-up in 2022.

India in the T20I Asia Cups

India played 10 matches previously in the T20I Asia Cup and won eight, with a win percentage of 80. India played good cricket in the previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Pakistan in the T20I Asia Cups

Pakistan had previously played ten matches in the T20I Asia Cup and won five, achieving a win percentage of 50. Pakistan played good cricket in the previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

India Vs. Pakistan in ICC T20I Rankings

India has a better position than Pakistan in the ICC T20I World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, India has a higher rating than Pakistan. We believe that the game will likely go in favor of India.

Where does India stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

The India T20 International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 1st place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking.

This position of the India cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 58 matches. They currently have 15706 points and a rating of 271.

Where does Pakistan stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 8th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 59 matches. They currently have 13680 points and a rating of 232.

Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan Squads

Let’s examine the playing 11s of India and Pakistan.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 for India in the 2025 Asia Cup 6th match will include the following players.

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Jitesh Sharma

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Sanju Samson

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Key Players of India in Asia Cup’25 Match 06

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav are among the top ten batters at the ICC T20I batting rankings. Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh are among the top ten bowlers at the ICC T20I bowling rankings. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is among the top ten all-rounders at the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings.

Playing 11 of the Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup 6th match will be among the following players.

Salman Ali Agha (Captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Hasan Nawaz

Hussain Talat

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Salman Mirza

Shaheen Afridi

Sufyan Moqim

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup’25 Match 06

Saim Ayub is among the top ten all-rounders at the ICC T20I all-rounders rankings.

Who Will Win the 2025 Asia Cup India Vs. Pakistan Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC T20I Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 6th match of the 2025 Asia Cup.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can view the live score of the 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.