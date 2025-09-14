Ajman Department Of Tourism Development To Organise New Roadshow In India
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) AJMAN, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is preparing to launch a new promotional roadshow in India, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department. The roadshow, scheduled to kick off tomorrow will run until 19 September, 2025, covering major cities across the country.
The initiative reflects ADTD’s constant efforts to explore new markets for collaboration and strengthen tourism partnerships with global operators and industry pioneers. Furthermore, it seeks to establish agreements to encourage mutual understanding and joint initiatives in the tourism sector. During the roadshow, the Department will highlight Ajman’s latest tourism projects and attractions, further reinforcing its status as a globally attractive destination.
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: “Through this promotional roadshow, we seek to reaffirm our commitment to opening new opportunities for regional and international cooperation, while strengthening Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination. This initiative aligns with Ajman’s continuous development in the tourism and leisure sectors, led by a comprehensive strategic vision to advance every aspect of the tourism industry, in line with the Government of Ajman’s goals and future plans.
"
Alhashmi said: “In addition, we look forward to forging robust strategic ties with our key partners in the Indian tourism sector, further boosting opportunities for knowledge and expertise exchange, and unlocking new avenues for sustainable tourism and economic development in the emirate. These efforts will contribute to our mission to promote Ajman by highlighting its diverse landmarks, projects and cultural and tourist attractions that offer visitors unique and memorable experiences.”
The roadshow will have stops in major cities like New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata on September 15, 17, and 19, respectively. Each visit will include a series of official meetings and events designed to highlight tourism offerings, share best practices and explore new avenues for future collaborations.
Through this roadshow, the Department seeks to attain several strategic objectives, including raising international awareness of the emirate as a unique tourist destination, introducing the Indian market to its major attractions and strengthening partnerships with global tourism stakeholders. Additionally, it aims to drive tourism growth, boost visitor numbers and tourism revenues, and contribute to the local economy by growing hotel income and generating new job opportunities, while attracting further investments to the tourism sector.
