Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India Set For High-stakes Showdown In Dubai Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:48 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

Clash, scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 14th, 2025) Cricket’s fiercest rivalry will reignite today as Pakistan and India face off in the Asia Cup T20 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The clash, scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time), is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

This marks the second meeting between the two arch-rivals in six months, following their Champions Trophy encounter earlier this year.

Both teams head into the match in impressive form: India began their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates while Pakistan recently lifted the tri-nation series title after beating Afghanistan and UAE.

The conditions in Dubai are expected to be challenging, with daytime temperatures soaring to 41°C.

However, by match time, the temperature is forecast to drop to around 33°C.

In Asia Cup history, India has the upper hand, winning 10 out of 19 matches, while Pakistan has emerged victorious six times.

Pakistan last defeated India in the tournament in 2022. India also leads in overall titles, having won the Asia Cup eight times compared to Pakistan’s two.

In preparation for the high-voltage game, the Pakistani squad chose rest over training, whereas the Indian team held a practice session.

The excitement is high among cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters expressing confidence that their side will put up a strong fight.

