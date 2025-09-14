Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Opt To Bat First Against India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Group A clash, billed as high-voltage encounter of tournament, marks the second meeting between two sides in past six months
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2025) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India in the sixth match of the Asia Cup T20 Tournament 2025, being played at Dubai International Stadium.
The Group A clash, billed as the high-voltage encounter of the tournament, marks the second meeting between the two sides in the past six months. Earlier, they faced each other in the Champions Trophy.
Pakistan fielded an unchanged XI, retaining the same squad that secured a 93-run victory over Oman in their opening match.
Both teams enter the contest in strong form—India recently defeated the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game, while Pakistan clinched a tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE.
Historically, India holds the upper hand in Asia Cup encounters, having won 10 out of 19 matches, while Pakistan has claimed six victories. Pakistan’s last win against India in the tournament came in 2022.
India has lifted the Asia Cup title eight times, whereas Pakistan has been crowned champion twice.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
More Stories From Sports
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India30 seconds ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today28 minutes ago
-
Pak squash stars bag Independence Day Open Squash C'ship titles46 minutes ago
-
PFF President meets LaLiga officials3 hours ago
-
Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship on September 273 hours ago
-
Huzaifa shines in defeat as Pakistan fall 3-1 to Paraguay in Davis Cup tie5 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets20 hours ago
-
PFF officials appointed to AFC standing committees23 hours ago
-
Pakistan to face India in Asia Cup encounter on Sunday24 hours ago
-
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches rescheduled1 day ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash2 days ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman2 days ago