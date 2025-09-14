Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Group A clash, billed as high-voltage encounter of tournament, marks the second meeting between two sides in past six months

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2025) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India in the sixth match of the Asia Cup T20 Tournament 2025, being played at Dubai International Stadium.

The Group A clash, billed as the high-voltage encounter of the tournament, marks the second meeting between the two sides in the past six months. Earlier, they faced each other in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan fielded an unchanged XI, retaining the same squad that secured a 93-run victory over Oman in their opening match.

Both teams enter the contest in strong form—India recently defeated the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game, while Pakistan clinched a tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE.

Historically, India holds the upper hand in Asia Cup encounters, having won 10 out of 19 matches, while Pakistan has claimed six victories. Pakistan’s last win against India in the tournament came in 2022.

India has lifted the Asia Cup title eight times, whereas Pakistan has been crowned champion twice.