Arsenal Extend PL Lead To 8 Pts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a 4-1 victory over Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners ahead from the penalty spot just before halftime, his first goal in exactly six months, before Ben White doubled the lead soon after and Jesus scored his second of the afternoon.

Leeds pulled one back through Rasmus Kristensen's deflected strike, but it was not enough to mount a grandstand finish as Granit Xhaka put the result beyond question and Arsenal made it seven Premier League wins in a succession.

There are now only nine games left in their quest for their first League championship since 2004.

Earlier on the day, Mo Salah's first-half goal gave Liverpool the lead but Julian Alvarez levelled the scores before half-time.

City were quick out of the traps in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne converting Riyad Mahrez's cross just 54 seconds after the restart.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish added to the scoreline to make it a brilliant afternoon for a jubilant Etihad crowd.

The victory sees Guardiola become the quickest manager in Premier League history to reach 100 home wins, taking just 128 games to reach the milestone.

In another clash, Chelsea suffered their first defeat in five meetings on Saturday, as Aston Villa won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

