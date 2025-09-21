Open Menu

UN Marks Peace Day With Call To Silence Guns, End Suffering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

UN marks Peace Day with call to silence guns, end suffering

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) On the International Day of Peace, the UN called the international community to silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges and create stability and prosperity.

‘’Sustainable development supports peace – nine of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict,'' said the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a message on the International Day of Peace, observed around the world each year on 21st September.

‘’We must quell the racism, dehumanisation and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict. Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others and use our influence to push for peace. Where we have peace, we have hope, families unite, communities rebuild, children learn and play,'' he added.

‘’Peace cannot wait – our work starts now,'' Guterres said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World United Nations September

Recent Stories

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

1 hour ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

1 hour ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East