RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the fourth edition of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport will commence on 24th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the slogan ‘Redefining Mobility… The Path to Autonomy.’

The event will also feature the honouring of winners of the Challenge, organised under the theme ‘Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone.’ Five international and local consortia, along with leading companies, competed to create a model district that integrates diverse modes of transport within a single area, enabling residents to choose the mobility option best suited to their needs while enjoying high-quality service. The initiative aims to develop a world-class urban model for self-driving mobility.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), welcomed participants and delegates of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, expressing his best wishes for a fruitful stay in the UAE and for the Congress to achieve its intended objectives. He emphasised that hosting the Congress and the Challenge marked a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey to lead the future of smart mobility and to reinforce its position as a global hub for innovation in this vital sector.

Al Tayer added, “This global event reflects the vision of the wise leadership to position Dubai as the world’s smartest city and to bolster the sustainability of its mobility ecosystem in ways that enhance community well-being. It also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to implement Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which seeks to transform 25% of all journeys in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030.

“Through the Congress and the Challenge, RTA aims to attract leading global companies, universities, and specialised research institutions in the field of autonomous mobility to develop innovative solutions that advance Dubai’s transition towards future transport systems founded on advanced technologies, reduced operational costs, and higher levels of road safety. The event also provides a platform to showcase the latest innovations and to encourage knowledge exchange among industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers,” he said.

The two-day Congress will attract more than 3,000 international participants, feature over 45 workshops and seminars, and host more than 80 speakers, including senior officials, researchers, experts, and developers of cutting-edge technologies in the field of self-driving transport.

Among the distinguished keynote speakers is Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Also addressing the Congress is Sol Rashidi, the world’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and a former executive at several leading technology start-ups in North America. She will deliver the keynote address at the opening session.

Other notable speakers include Dr Steven Shladover, an international expert in self-driving transport technologies who has led landmark projects at the University of California, Berkeley, for more than 40 years; Augustin Friedel, Associate Partner at MHP – a Porsche company – and a specialist in data analytics, autonomous driving software, and mobility services; and Daan Roosegaarde, renowned innovator and founder of Studio Roosegaarde, a global lecturer and a member of NASA’s Innovation Team.

The Congress is accompanied by a dedicated exhibition on self-driving transport, featuring more than 50 exhibitors representing leading companies. Among them are Baidu Apollo International Ltd, DEWA, United Motors & Heavy Equipment, Elite Group – Jetour, Space42, Pony.ai, Tensor, and Uber, along with several other global industry leaders. These companies will showcase the latest technologies in sustainable smart mobility. Visitors will also get the opportunity to experience self-driving vehicles that are set to be deployed in 2026.

The fourth edition of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, held under the theme ‘Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone,’ attracted wide participation from local and international companies and institutions. Applications for the Challenge exceeded the target by 170%.

The final stage of the competition will feature five contestants, including four consortia and one company. They are: the WeRide / Deutsche Bahn consortium from China and Germany; the BrightDrive / AlpLab / Shiptec / SeaBubbles consortium from Switzerland, France, the UAE, and Austria; the Orcauboat / PIKMOVING / Heriot-Watt University Dubai consortium from the UAE and China; the SURAA / Arti consortium from Austria; in addition to the fifth finalist, the leading company Zelos Technology from Singapore and China.

In recent months, field tests were conducted at the headquarters of the qualified companies in their respective countries, in line with approved standards and procedures. The winners will be announced and honoured on the opening day of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

The Challenge seeks to broaden the adoption of self-driving transport at all levels and to encourage leading companies in the sector to devise solutions to pressing challenges, including first-and-last mile connectivity to ensure passengers reach their final destinations, traffic congestion, and the limited uptake of public transport.

Self-driving mobility has become a cornerstone of the RTA’s strategy. In pursuit of this goal, RTA continues to introduce innovative initiatives to turn self-driving mobility into a tangible reality across Dubai.

The Organising Committee of the Challenge established clear criteria for qualifying applicants, focusing on the credibility of the entity, its future vision, and relevant expertise. Participants across the various categories were evaluated on their performance in a series of assessments, including technical review, testing readiness, field trials, preparation of preliminary business plans, commercial viability, as well as operations and service delivery.