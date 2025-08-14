Open Menu

Australia's Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.2% In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Australia's unemployment rate falls to 4.2% in July

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Australia’s jobless rate ticked lower and employment rose, signalling the labour market remains tight and reinforcing the Reserve Bank’s cautious approach to policy easing, Bloomberg reported.

The jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent in July, from a four-year high of 4.3 percent the prior month, matching economists’ forecasts, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. Employment rose by 24,500, driven entirely by full-time roles.

Related Topics

Australia Bank July Market From Labour Employment

Recent Stories

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

16 minutes ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

1 hour ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

10 hours ago
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

10 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

10 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

10 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East