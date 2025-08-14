Australia's Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.2% In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:45 AM
CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Australia’s jobless rate ticked lower and employment rose, signalling the labour market remains tight and reinforcing the Reserve Bank’s cautious approach to policy easing, Bloomberg reported.
The jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent in July, from a four-year high of 4.3 percent the prior month, matching economists’ forecasts, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. Employment rose by 24,500, driven entirely by full-time roles.
