TAQA Reports AED3.7 Billion Net Income For H1 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. The group delivered a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for H1 2025, reaching AED28.4 billion. This growth was led by higher pass-through costs in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment.
EBITDA reached AED10.2 billion, while net income stood at AED3.7 billion. Underlying profitability in TAQA’s core utilities businesses remained strong.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Chairman of TAQA, said, “TAQA continues to deliver across its core businesses and new growth markets, reflecting the strength of its long-term strategy."
He added that during the first half of the year, the group advanced its position as a critical enabler of infrastructure development, both within the UAE and internationally.
Alsuwaidi stated, "As the business evolves, our focus remains on disciplined execution and creating lasting value for shareholders, while supporting the broader energy transition and economic diversification goals of the UAE and the markets we operate in.
”
Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “TAQA’s performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the strength of our integrated utility model and ability to consistently deliver value in dynamic market conditions. Despite headwinds, we continued to make tangible progress on priority projects across generation, water and transmission, increasing system flexibility and expanding our global portfolio.”
The group reduced its gross debt position to AED61.7 billion, enabled by scheduled repayments and the maturity of a corporate bond. At the same time, TAQA accelerated investment in future capacity, with AED5.2 billion in capital expenditure directed toward flexible generation, transmission upgrades and strategic desalination projects.
Looking ahead, TAQA remains focused on advancing its strategic priorities, expanding low-carbon power and water solutions, strengthening grid infrastructure, and enabling energy transition across its markets.
The group continues to support national decarbonisation goals while delivering reliable returns to shareholders through disciplined execution and long-term investment.
