Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency, Russia's TASS Agree On Cooperation

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency, Russia's TASS agree on cooperation

BAKU, March (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Director General of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Director General of Russia's TASS Sergey Mikhailov have agreed to expand cooperation, Trend reports.

The working meeting took place at the TASS headquarters in Moscow, Russia.

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed the prospects for strengthening relations between the two agencies, interaction in the information sphere and the joint programs. The heads of TASS and Trend agreed to work out plans for expanding cooperation.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a news provider from the South Caucasus, Caspian region and the Central Asia.

Moscow Russia Azerbaijan Media From Asia

