Bahrain Issues Travel Warning For Its Citizens To Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to Iraq

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain has called on Bahraini citizens not to travel to the sisterly Republic of Iraq at present time, given the security conditions it is going through.

The ministry also calls on all Bahraini citizens who are now in the Iraq to leave the country immediately for their own security and safety and to exercise utmost caution, keep away from unrest and rioting spots and observe the instructions of the competent local authorities, according to the Bahrain news Agency.

