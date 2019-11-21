UrduPoint.com
Bayanat, Collins Aerospace Partner To Develop Cutting-edge Aerospace Solutions

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Bayanat, Collins Aerospace partner to develop cutting-edge aerospace solutions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 21st November 2019 (WAM) – Bayanat, a developer of comprehensive geospatial solutions and data aggregation services, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Collins Aerospace, a US-based aerospace and defense firm, to develop advanced aerospace solutions.

The project is being developed under Tawazun Economic Programme, which is overseen by Tawazun Economic Council.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019, and will see a team of eight Emirati engineers work on the ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) project, which includes software development, training, and systems integration among its components.

"We are pleased to facilitate this collaboration, out of our ongoing commitment to enable the UAE’s defense and security industry by promoting investments and projects across this vital sector," said Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer at Tawazun Economic Council.

"We anticipate robust capability growth in terms of economic value and capability development from this agreement as it brings about a very high technology and know-how, available only to limited number of technologically advanced nations," he added.

Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Bayanat, said, "The collaborative solutions will be developed and tested by Bayanat."

Born out of the commercialisation of the UAE’s Military Survey Department, MSD, and backed by exceptional local knowledge, Bayanat’s identity has been shaped by 45 years of specialised technical expertise in mapping, surveying and geospatial technologies. The developer provides fully integrated geospatial solutions and data aggregation services that allow entities to streamline operations and enhance decision-making capabilities.

