UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Announces 16,660 COVID-19 Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Belarus announces 16,660 COVID-19 recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 16,660 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 39,858 people, noting that 499,249 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 219 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

Related Topics

Died Belarus From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Locust attacks on crops intensifies

29 minutes ago

DP World joins with TradeLens to digitise global s ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs successfully carries out auditing du ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 23 de ..

2 hours ago

One Looter Shot Dead During Minnesota Protests Ove ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.