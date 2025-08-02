Open Menu

Belgium Votes Against EU AI Code Of Conduct Amid Copyright Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Belgium votes against EU AI code of conduct amid copyright concerns

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Belgium voted against the code of conduct for AI for general use amid concerns over copyright issues, according to Federal Minister of Digitalisation Vanessa Matz.

On Saturday, a new part of the European AI legislation, the AI Act, will come into force, with rules for AI models for general purposes. These are models, including large generative models that can perform various tasks. The rules are intended to ensure clearer information on how AI models are trained, better enforcement of copyright protection, and more responsible development of AI.

Belgium voted against this because the document offers too few guarantees for the protection of copyright. Within the EU, copyright is not only protected by the AI Act, but the stronger the commitments within the code of conduct, the stronger the position of authors, in our country's view.

During the discussions, Belgium made comments aimed at raising the level of ambition, such as simplifying the exercise of the opt-out clause for rightholders, guarantees of fair compensation, and the exclusion of searches on websites that distribute illegal content, even if there is no commercial purpose.

Despite improvements compared to the original document, the text—which was approved and has since been published—remains insufficient for our country.

"Belgium and other European countries have emphasised that this is not the end of a process, and the Commission has acknowledged that an evaluation and amendment of the code may need to take place sooner than legally required," said Minister Matz.

She added: “I will continue to work with the relevant services to ensure that AI models take the interests of journalists, publishers, producers, and creators into account.”

According to the European Commission's website, 26 companies have already signed the code of conduct, including Google, microsoft, and the company behind Chat GPT, Open AI. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, among others, has announced that it will not do so because the text creates additional legal uncertainty.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Company Brussels Belgium May August Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East