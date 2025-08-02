Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan On Two-Day Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2025 | 04:16 PM
President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2025) Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to the country since assuming office.
Masoud Pezeshkian was warmly welcomed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The airport was decorated with the national flags of both countries, and a red carpet was rolled out for the visiting dignitary and his high-level delegation.
During his visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, security, and regional cooperation.
Speaking to Iranian media prior to his departure, President Pezeshkian said the Primary goal of his visit is to boost economic and trade relations between Iran and Pakistan.
He emphasized that border security and regional peace would also be key topics of discussion. He expressed hope that through mutual cooperation, new opportunities could be created via border markets and connectivity initiatives.
The Iranian president reiterated his ambition to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion and expressed Iran’s keen interest in actively participating in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of the Belt and Road Initiative. He highlighted that CPEC could serve as a gateway for Iran to establish direct connectivity with Europe.
President Pezeshkian also affirmed that all efforts to undermine the Islamic unity between Pakistan and Iran would be firmly resisted, and the bond between the two nations would grow stronger and more enduring.
This visit is viewed as a significant step in revitalizing the historic ties between the neighboring countries, with a strong focus on economic integration and regional collaboration.
