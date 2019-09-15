UrduPoint.com
Best And Worst Dubai Government Entities To Be Announced 18th January

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be announced 18th January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued directives to announce the three best and worst local government entities in terms of customer happiness on 18th January 2020, according to the results of the Happiness Index of Dubai Government. His Highness also directed authorities to announce the results of the Happiness Index of Dubai Government every year in January.

The move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"We will announce the results of the Happiness Index every year to promote transparency, and monitor and improve the quality of services provided.

All government entities should work to constantly raise the quality of their customer service. I expect a lot from the teams working to deliver services. Their work will contribute significantly to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness. Our objective is to set a high quality benchmark for government services. The results of the Happiness Index will be announced in January every year," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The Happiness Index of the Dubai Government is a comprehensive measure of the service quality of government entities in Dubai. I will personally follow up on efforts to improve quality, ease of access and speed of services," he added.

