UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates Visits Expo 2020 Dubai, Urges The World To Attain Sustainable Development Goals

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable development goals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, yesterday received Bill Gates, microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and the world’s fourth-richest man at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bill Gates’ visit is significant, as Expo 2020 Dubai and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation joined hands to support grassroots innovators with the ambition and potential to improve the lives of people across a variety of complex, fragile or marginalised humanitarian settings.

Accompanied by Reem Al Hashemy, Bill Gates toured the key projects of Expo Live, the global innovation and partnership programme that supports innovators who develop extraordinary low-cost solutions.

During the tour, Gates was briefed on the ‘Ideabatic’, a low-cost innovation developed by Kitty Liao of the UK, keeping vaccines and life-saving medicines fresh during long journeys to remote rural areas.

He was also impressed by 'Desert Control', a new technology developed by Atle Idland of Norway, to help create an agricultural revolution for arid regions. The invention uses Liquid NonoClay (LNC), a technology that converts poor soil into fertile land. It works more quickly and uses less water than conventional agricultural methods.

After that, Gates toured the Sustainability Pavilion, which highlights technologies that consume zero energy. Speaking to Expo tv, Gates urged the world to speed up the implementation of its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, with the deadline just eight years away.

He also said that the world was going through a difficult stage in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the success achieved, and called for more efforts for a fair distribution of vaccines.

Related Topics

World Technology Poor Water Norway Dubai Visit Bill Gates Man United Kingdom 2020 TV

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Majority of Australians want COVID-19 booster vacc ..

Majority of Australians want COVID-19 booster vaccines: survey

4 minutes ago
 Investigation of alleged audio is not possible wit ..

Investigation of alleged audio is not possible without evidence: IHC CJ

32 minutes ago
 Paris Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beiji ..

Paris Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics - Education ..

4 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,666,241

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,666,241

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 338 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more death ..

Mongolia logs 338 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.