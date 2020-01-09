Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solutions at PLASTEX 2020 in Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) Borouge, a UAE petrochemicals company, launched new packaging solutions of polymers at the 7th International African-Arabian Exhibition for Plastics Industry, PLASTEX 2020, being held in Cairo, Egypt, embodying the company's interest in strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market and positioning itself as the provider of choice of polyolefin in the MENA region.

Borstar FB5600 enables recyclability and helps the packaging industry advance its sustainability and circular economy commitments. It is a new grade of bimodal HDPE that reflects Borouge’s continuous efforts to deliver new mono-material solutions that unlock value for customers.

Borouge said that with the increasing demand for polyolefins in the MENA region and the industry’s interest in adopting and applying a circular economy practices, this new solution aims to help its packaging customers improve their business and contribute to environmental protection by enabling plastic packaging waste to be reused and recycled.

"Participating in the prominent plastics exhibition, PLASTEX 2020, provides Borouge with an opportunity to reinforce our continued commitment to supporting our customers in Egypt and introducing them to our increasing portfolio of differentiated and creative plastics solutions," said Wim Roels, CEO at Borouge Pte Ltd.

He added, "Egypt remains one of the fastest-growing polymer markets in the MENA and is an essential gateway for Borouge to the whole region."

The plastics market in Egypt is very important to Borouge given the long history of business collaboration with its customers in the region that started in 2002. PLASTEX provides Borouge with an ideal platform to get closer to its customers and partners, discuss their concerns and understand their new requirements, in addition to introducing them to Borouge’s new portfolio of solutions that reinforce their competitiveness.

Visited by a large number of major plastics manufacturers, converters and end-users from the MENA region, Borouge’s stand at PLASTEX 2020 displays a wide range of application samples that are made from Borouge’s polyolefin solutions for the packaging, infrastructure, energy and agriculture sectors.

PLASTEX 2020, now in its 17th edition, is taking place from 9th-12th January, 2020, and provides an essential forum for established industry affiliates, as well as new firms targeting the middle East and Africa's ever-growing markets.