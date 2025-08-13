Brazil Awards UAE Ambassador Country’s Highest Order
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil awarded Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador, the Grand Cross of the National Order of the Southern Cross, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil, and on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
The decoration, presented to Al Suwaidi during a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is the highest honour granted by the Brazilian government to foreign nationals.
It is traditionally conferred upon heads of government, ambassadors, and other dignitaries, reflecting Brazil’s diplomatic appreciation for recipients’ contributions.
In his remarks, Carlos Duarte, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the middle East and Africa, commended the progress achieved in the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil, as well as the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries.
Duarte also highlighted the growth of UAE investments in Brazil across several vital sectors and wished Al Suwaidi success in his future endeavours.
For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to the Brazilian leadership for this honour, which reflects the strong ties between the two countries and their peoples. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with Brazil, as an important and influential partner, and to exploring promising opportunities for cooperation.
Al Suwaidi also expressed his pride in serving as the UAE’s ambassador to Brazil, noting that the achievements realised are the result of collective efforts involving all Brazilian entities.
He expressed optimism regarding the future of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil, particularly in new fields such as innovation, artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced industries, and energy.
