US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The United States of America and the Russian Federation have held telephone talks at the level of foreign ministers as part of ongoing preparations for an upcoming summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US Department of State announced that Secretary Marco Rubio discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ways to ensure the success of the presidential meeting.

In this context, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters that the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of the event.