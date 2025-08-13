US, Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Ensure Success Of Alaska Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The United States of America and the Russian Federation have held telephone talks at the level of foreign ministers as part of ongoing preparations for an upcoming summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US Department of State announced that Secretary Marco Rubio discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ways to ensure the success of the presidential meeting.
In this context, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters that the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of the event.
Recent Stories
On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisor ..
Govt committed to protecting females from violence: Punjab Minister for Social W ..
Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1
Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari
PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition
PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah
UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity
PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..
“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit2 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports31 minutes ago
-
On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisory group32 minutes ago
-
UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires1 hour ago
-
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity2 hours ago
-
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action3 hours ago
-
Foreign actors to undergo training in Russian theatre practices in Moscow3 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza3 hours ago
-
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal government level3 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in South Africa3 hours ago
-
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation4 hours ago
-
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at Gamescom 20254 hours ago