UAE Firefighting Team Begins Operations To Combat Albania Wildfires
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM
TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support efforts to combat wildfires in the Republic of Albania, the UAE specialised firefighting team today began its mission in the affected areas to help extinguish the fires.
The team arrived in Albania yesterday with qualified personnel for such operations, along with helicopters, equipment, and necessary firefighting materials.
Helicopters carried out several sorties over the areas of Petrela and Gramsh, as well as other wildfire locations. Emirati crews, supported by advanced and modern equipment, took part in the firefighting efforts despite challenging weather conditions.
Several Albanian officials participating in the operation praised the UAE’s role in extinguishing the fires and its swift response, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and the positive contribution of the participating team.
