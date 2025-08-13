Korea's ICT Exports Surge 14.5% In July
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 12:15 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 14.5 percent from a year earlier in July on record-high performance of chips, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$22.19 billion last month, compared with $19.
38 billion a year earlier, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. It marks the highest export volume for any July.
Imports gained 9.8 percent on-year to $13.32 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.87 billion in the sector.
The science ministry attributed the sharp increase in exports to record shipments of semiconductors, which spiked 31.2 percent on-year to $14.72 billion on higher memory chip prices amid growing investments in artificial intelligence servers by global companies.
