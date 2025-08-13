Open Menu

Korea's ICT Exports Surge 14.5% In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 14.5 percent from a year earlier in July on record-high performance of chips, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$22.19 billion last month, compared with $19.

38 billion a year earlier, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. It marks the highest export volume for any July.

Imports gained 9.8 percent on-year to $13.32 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.87 billion in the sector.

The science ministry attributed the sharp increase in exports to record shipments of semiconductors, which spiked 31.2 percent on-year to $14.72 billion on higher memory chip prices amid growing investments in artificial intelligence servers by global companies.

Related Topics

Technology Exports July From Billion

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

1 minute ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

3 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

7 minutes ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

18 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

1 hour ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

10 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

12 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East