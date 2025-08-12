Jordan Reaffirms Support For Syria, Preservation Of Its Sovereignty, Unity
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirmed his country’s support for Syria in its efforts to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial unity, noting the importance of Washington’s role in supporting Syria’s reconstruction process in a way that preserves the rights of the Syrian people in all their components.
During separate meetings with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, and US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barak, King Abdullah II expressed Jordan’s readiness to provide expertise in all fields to help develop the work of Syrian institutions and enhance their capacities.
He stressed the need to intensify cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism and preventing the smuggling of weapons and drugs.
Al Shibani and Barak had participated in a joint Jordanian-Syrian-U.S. meeting focused on the situation in Syria and ways to support its reconstruction, with the participation of representatives from the relevant institutions in the three countries, as a continuation of talks hosted by Amman last month.
