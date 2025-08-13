Open Menu

On International Youth Day, Guterres Appoints 14 Young People To Climate Advisory Group

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisory group

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed 14 young climate leaders as the third cohort of his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Coinciding with the UN’s celebration of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12th August, the group will provide the Secretary-General with practical, results-oriented advice, diverse youth perspectives, and concrete recommendations to support the UN’s work in accelerating global action to address the climate crisis.

A statement issued by the Secretary-General’s office described the appointments as coming at a pivotal moment for climate action, noting that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and is also the year in which all countries are required to prepare and submit their new nationally determined climate plans, aligned with the 1.

5 °C target.

The statement added that, recognising the critical importance of youth voices in climate action and building on the contributions of previous Youth Advisory Group members, the Secretary-General has expanded the group from seven to 14 members. This expansion comes in response to the worrying global trend of shrinking civic space and funding constraints, which put young activists at risk and hinder their effective participation in climate efforts.

In a separate statement, the UN said that the celebration of the occasion aims to highlight the energy, ideas, and contributions of young people, particularly in advancing global progress. It reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment in which everyone’s voice is heard, supported, and empowered to succeed.

Related Topics

United Nations Young Paris Progress August All From Agreement

Recent Stories

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 y ..

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisor ..

36 seconds ago
 Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots ..

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

18 minutes ago
 Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in M ..

Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari

18 minutes ago
 PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and fol ..

PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

18 minutes ago
 PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana S ..

PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
 UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

46 minutes ago
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dia ..

Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

27 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

1 hour ago
 PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi ..

PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way

27 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstr ..

AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..

27 minutes ago
 “Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain ..

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..

27 minutes ago
 NDMA hands over school safety framework to educati ..

NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East