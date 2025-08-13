On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisory group

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed 14 young climate leaders as the third cohort of his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Coinciding with the UN’s celebration of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12th August, the group will provide the Secretary-General with practical, results-oriented advice, diverse youth perspectives, and concrete recommendations to support the UN’s work in accelerating global action to address the climate crisis.

A statement issued by the Secretary-General’s office described the appointments as coming at a pivotal moment for climate action, noting that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and is also the year in which all countries are required to prepare and submit their new nationally determined climate plans, aligned with the 1.

5 °C target.

The statement added that, recognising the critical importance of youth voices in climate action and building on the contributions of previous Youth Advisory Group members, the Secretary-General has expanded the group from seven to 14 members. This expansion comes in response to the worrying global trend of shrinking civic space and funding constraints, which put young activists at risk and hinder their effective participation in climate efforts.

In a separate statement, the UN said that the celebration of the occasion aims to highlight the energy, ideas, and contributions of young people, particularly in advancing global progress. It reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment in which everyone’s voice is heard, supported, and empowered to succeed.