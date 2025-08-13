Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership With TECNO For Its Upcoming Spark 40 Series
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 12:17 PM
TECNO has officially announced that Pakistan’s star fast bowler Naseem Shah will continue as the brand ambassador for its popular Spark 40 Series
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) TECNO has officially announced that Pakistan’s star fast bowler Naseem Shah will continue as the brand ambassador for its popular Spark 40 Series.
Known for his passion, determination, and youthful energy, Naseem Shah perfectly reflects the spirit of TECNO’s Spark series – bold, inspiring, and committed to excellence. Just as cricket fans admire Naseem for his dedication and fearless performances, young Pakistani consumers have embraced the Spark series for its innovative features, stylish designs, and exceptional value for money.
Carefully designed for the youth of Pakistan who seek both innovation and style, the Spark 40 Series features an ultra-slim and lightweight design for all-day comfort. The addition of 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging introduces a new level of convenience, offering fast, cable-free charging that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.
At its core is the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor, delivering outstanding speed, efficiency, and smooth multitasking for gaming, streaming, and productivity. This performance is complemented by a 144Hz Ultra Bright 3D AMOLED Display with an impressive 4500-nit Peak Brightness, ensuring vibrant colors and fluid visuals even under direct sunlight.
Over the years, the Spark series has become one of the most loved smartphone ranges among Pakistan’s youth by offering advanced technology at accessible prices. With the upcoming Spark 40 Series, TECNO continues its mission to empower young users with smartphones that enhance productivity, inspire creativity, and elevate everyday life.
The official launch of the TECNO Spark 40 Series will take place on 15th August 2025. Stay tuned for more details on how TECNO is set to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports
More Stories From Technology
-
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Series2 minutes ago
-
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong8 minutes ago
-
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence ..1 day ago
-
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need1 day ago
-
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 20254 days ago
-
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App and Web Po ..5 days ago
-
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging5 days ago
-
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to Pakistan on August 8 ..6 days ago
-
Realme Partners with Aston Martin Formula One® Team to Launch Co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition in Paki ..8 days ago
-
PITB Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony for ‘Summer Camp’ Participants*9 days ago
-
BingX Labs Marks One Year of Web3 & AI Innovation with $16Million in Strategic Investments9 days ago
-
TECNO Launches Spark Go 2 in Pakistan — Slim, Smart, and Built for Real Life9 days ago