Japan's Wholesale Inflation Slows For 4th Month In July
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate.
The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.
6 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9 percent increase. It compared with a median market forecast for a 2.5 percent rise.
The yen-based import price index fell 10.4 percent in July from a year earlier, following a revised 12.2 percent drop in June, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.
While prices of chemical and steel goods fell, those of food and beverages rose 4.2 percent in the year to July, the data showed.
