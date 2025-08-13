Open Menu

Japan's Wholesale Inflation Slows For 4th Month In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.

6 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9 percent increase. It compared with a median market forecast for a 2.5 percent rise.

The yen-based import price index fell 10.4 percent in July from a year earlier, following a revised 12.2 percent drop in June, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.

While prices of chemical and steel goods fell, those of food and beverages rose 4.2 percent in the year to July, the data showed.

Related Topics

Import Bank Price Japan June July Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

8 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

10 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

11 hours ago
 On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 y ..

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisor ..

11 hours ago
Govt committed to protecting females from violence ..

Govt committed to protecting females from violence: Punjab Minister for Social W ..

11 hours ago
 Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots ..

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

11 hours ago
 Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in M ..

Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari

11 hours ago
 PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and fol ..

PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

11 hours ago
 PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana S ..

PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago
 UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East