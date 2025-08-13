Open Menu

Perplexity AI Offers $34.5 Billion To Acquire Chrome Browser

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) Perplexity AI has made a US$34.5 billion offer to acquire the Chrome browser owned by Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet. The bid is considered modest but exceeds the market value of the start-up, estimated at US$14 billion.

Perplexity aims to use the potential acquisition to gain an advantage in the artificial intelligence search race by leveraging Chrome’s user base, which exceeds 3 billion people. The move comes as Google faces regulatory pressures and plans to appeal a US court ruling last year that found it had unlawfully monopolised internet search.

According to Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, several funds have offered to fully finance the deal.

