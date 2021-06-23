Brazil reports 87,822 new coronavirus cases, 2,131 deaths

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Brazil recorded 87,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,131 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 504,717, reported Reuters citing ministry data.