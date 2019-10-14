Bulgaria Heritage Week to launch Tuesday in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The Republic of Bulgaria will organise a series of cultural activities and events starting Tuesday in Sharjah, as part of "The World Heritage Weeks Programme." The event aims to honour the culture and diversity of Bulgaria’s vast heritage and to spread knowledge of its importance for future generations.

Titled "World Heritage in Sharjah", the event will take place at the Cultural Heritage Centre "Al Bait Al Gharbi" from 15th - 20th October, from 5:30 pm till 10:00 pm. It will be a colourful display highlighting the various elements of the Bulgarian heritage, folk arts, music and ancient civilisation.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said the events under The World Heritage Week was launched under the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s activities.

"The event will showcase the heritage and culture of countries across the world and exchange Arab and international experiences allowing our brothers and friends from all over the world to showcase their cultures in its various kinds and forms," he noted.

"It is a pleasure to be hosting Bulgaria as a guest at The World Heritage Week, as it is an ancient country with a vast history and an incredibly diverse nature. During the five days of the event, visitors will embark on a fascinating journey highlighting the historical, architectural, and cultural aspects of the country. People can get a glimpse of the Bulgarian heritage, folklore, fashion, music, culinary arts, and much more."