UrduPoint.com

Bunkering Supply Operations Saw 30% Growth In 2022: DMCA Executive Director

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated that Dubai is one of the leading players in the maritime sector, as it ranks among the most important global maritime destinations such as London, Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

He made this statement during DMCA's participation in the middle East Bunkering Convention (MEBC) 2023.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority added that the emirate of Dubai is a partner and a vibrant hub in maintaining the smooth flow of the global oil market through the main marine ports used to supply ships with fuel, due to its strategic geographical location.

He also highlighted Dubai achieving record growth in the service of refuelling vessels during in 2022, as it recorded about 1.1 million metric tonnes, with a growth rate of 30 percent compared to 2021.

Sheikh Saeed explained that DMCA is keen to streamline all services to enhance and sustain the practice of maritime activities, to support the ambitious approach in consolidating Dubai's vanguard position as a first-class global maritime centre.

Related Topics

Dubai Oil London Shanghai Hong Kong Singapore Middle East Hub Market All Million

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

49 minutes ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

49 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment projects at SIF 2023

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partn ..

Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partnership at SIF 2023

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.