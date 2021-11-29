UrduPoint.com

Burjeel Medial City Launches 'Burjeel Farha' To Meet Women, Children's Needs

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Burjeel Medial City (BMC) has launched the 'Burjeel Farha', an initiative through which its VPS Healthcare will offer comprehensive and specialised services to women and children of all ages.

Through 'Burjeel Farha', the fetal medical team at BMC will use modern technologies to identify and treat congenital malformations inside the womb. The paediatric team will diagnose and treat children for conditions such as diabetes, problems with eyesight and perform paediatric surgeries. The programme will also provide pre-school check-ups and vaccination services.

Dr. Khaled Elkondakly, Chief Operating Officer of Burjeel Medical City, said that 'Burjeel Farha' has an exclusive all-women medical team to ensure the patients experience comfort and privacy. By providing the full spectrum of care for high-risk pregnancies and treating a range of conditions from uterine diseases to problems with the immune system, the programme makes integrated medical services available in one place.

"The programme enables special follow-ups according to the healthcare requirements at each stage of pregnancy. It also covers gynecological surgeries, urology in women, endocrine glands and hormonal imbalance, dermatology, cosmetology, and dentistry," he added.

The launch ceremony of the new programme was attended by representatives of the General Women’s Union, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Family Development Foundation, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Police Directorate, the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, and the hospital’s medical and administrative staff.

