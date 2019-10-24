UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Reshuffle Announced In Saudi Arabia

Thu 24th October 2019

Cabinet reshuffle announced in Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) RIYADH, 23rd October 2019 (WAM) - The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued today a royal order relieving Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs, of his post and appointing Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, other royal orders included appointing Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, as Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet, relieving Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al Amoudi, Minister of Transport, of his post and appointing Eng. Saleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser as Minister of Transport.

Your Thoughts and Comments

