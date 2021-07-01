CAGS conducts webinar on big data in genomics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The Centre for Arab Genomic Studies (CAGS) conducted on Wednesday the fourth webinar in its monthly webinar series, which brought together 450 participants from all over the world to discuss on Big Data in Genomics.

Moderated by Dr. Aashish Jha, Assistant Professor, NYUAD, he webinar began with a talk by Dr. Julia Baptista, Clinical Scientist at the Exeter Genomics Laboratory, in which she discussed genomic testing for acutely ill children with rare disease and the UK national rapid exome sequencing service.

Dr. Shareef Nahas, Senior Director at the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, discussed a system for delivery of rapid genome sequencing-enabled management of childhood genetic diseases.

Lastly, Dr. Andreas Henschel, Associate Professor at the Khalifa University, discussed genotype-phenotype predictions using genomic data science: Enabling machine learning for understudied populations.

Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, Director of CAGS said, "Just as important as the generation of big data, is the sharing of this data with other researchers in the field via public databases. CAGS is proud to have been one of the first organisations in the Arab World to recognise the importance of genetic data and to establish a public database to maintain the data. I take this opportunity to invite genetic researchers in the region to contribute their data into the CTGA Database, for the benefit of the community."

The theme of this webinar is in line with the UAE’s strategy in addressing genetic diseases, especially through projects such as the Emirati Genome Programme.