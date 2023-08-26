Open Menu

Canada's Hay River Town Evacuated Due To Wildfires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2023) Wildfires in Canada's northwest territories on Friday forced the evacuation of the entire town of Hay River, a community of about 4,000 people on the Great Slave Lake, authorities said.

According to Reuters, the government of the Northwest Territories ordered everyone in town, including essential workers, to go to the Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport and await further instructions.

"Anyone who remains in Hay River is doing so at their own risk," Reuters quoted the Northwest Territories government as saying in an alert posted at 15:23 local time on Friday. "There will be no emergency services or response available."

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record and in the past week more than 50,000 people, including the entire population of the Northwest Territories' capital Yellowknife, have been forced to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Hay River Alert Yellowknife Government Airport

Recent Stories

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

7 minutes ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

20 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

40 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

13 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East