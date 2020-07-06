CDA launches integrated system to report violations of rights of people of determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Community Development Authority in Dubai, CDA, has announced the launch of an integrated system to report violations of the rights of People of Determination.

The system allows all members of society to communicate with the CDA and record any notes they have related to the protection of People of Determination in addition to inquiring about the various services and laws related to this category. The system receives reports, inquires on the hotline 800988, 24/7, and allows people with hearing disabilities and speech impairments to contact the CDA with sign language through video calls.

This comes as part of the CDA’s efforts to complete the empowerment and protection system of People of Determination within the axes and goals set by the Dubai Disability Strategy, and in a manner commensurate with the current and future needs to enhance the integration of this category in various social and practical sectors.

Law No. (2) of 2014 regarding the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in the Emirate of Dubai, in its eighth article, granted the CDA the responsibility to receive complaints and reports on violations committed against People of Determination, in addition to establishing a system to enable POD to report violations committed against them and take the necessary measures in their regard.

The launch of the reporting system comes after coordination with the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Dubai to develop complementary measures to implement the protection system for People of Determination, including the Dubai police, public prosecution, Dubai courts, the Health Authority, Al Amal Hospital and private accommodation centres in the emirate. The CDA also prepared an integrated guide to protection, which includes principles, legal frameworks, terms of reference for authorities and measures necessary to investigate the facts and control violations, conditions and controls related to the protection service.

Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Development and Social Care Sector, CDA, expected the new system to contribute significantly to empowering People of Determination and encourage them to integrate further, with a 24-hour helpline to overcome obstacles, facilitate their access to their needs and answer their inquiries.

"The reporting system provides two options. The first is to receive complaints and notifications around the clock from People of Determination themselves, their caregivers, or anyone in the community. The second is the CDA Sanad Relay application to receive video calls in sign language from people with hearing disabilities and speech impairment.

"Immediately upon receiving the report of any abuse, neglect or potential exploitation, the protection team in the CDA studies the case, investigates the facts, and examines the degree of seriousness of the case, and if necessary, it is fielded to deal with it in cooperation with the competent authorities," he added.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director - Senior Citizens Department, CDA said, "In addition to receiving complaints and notifications, the system provides a set of services for People of Determination and those who deal with them. This includes answering all inquiries related to their services and applying for services provided by CDA and guidance on different service providers. The Sanad app also provides a simultaneous interpretation of sign language for People of Determination with hearing disabilities and speech impairment allowing them to obtain various community services easily and deal with all members of society who are not speaking the sign language."

She said that the CDA named a protection specialist for the People of Determination in the CDA and prepared them with special training sessions for judicial accuracy officers to contribute to completing the protection system.

The CDA called on community members to download the Sanad app present on iOS, the Android platform and Google Play, and to communicate with the CDA through the hotline, allowing them to play active roles in protecting the rights of People of Determination and reporting any expected violation of these rights.