Chairperson Of Uzbek Senate Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Narbaeva and her accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied Narbaeva on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, Narbaeva was presented with one of the centre's distinctive publications, which is titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture.

