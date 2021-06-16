Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum will reopen to the public on 18th June with a fantastic new exhibition that will take children on an interactive adventure of art and activities that will help them identify and explore their emotions.

Combining entertainment and education for children aged four to 10, Emotions!: The New Art Adventure will feature ten artworks and four interactive stations, which will familiarise visitors with four main emotions: joy/serenity, sadness, fear, and anger.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said: "We are proud to see the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum with this new interactive, entertaining and safe exhibition. Art can be a powerful medium to both inspire a child’s creativity and add to their emotional wellbeing."

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "We are thrilled to once again welcome children and families to the Children’s Museum, especially to an exhibition that explores emotions. The Children’s Museum is at the heart of our mission to inspire the next generation through art. We hope families in our community will experience this safe and affordable place to learn and play during these summer months."

The Children’s Museum is free to all children. Families need only purchase museum admission tickets for accompanying adults for the whole family to access all Louvre Abu Dhabi galleries and exhibitions.

Access to the Children’s Museum is included in the cost of admission, which is free for anyone under 18.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, Children’s Museum activities feature touchless components and single-use activity materials. Capacity limits and social distancing in all Children’s Museum spaces will be adhered to, and regular sanitising stations made available.

The Children’s Museum is an ongoing exhibition platform and extension of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s educational programming. Since opening in 2017, it has welcomed children and families with three original exhibitions: Travelling Shapes and Colours (2017 –2018), Animals, Between Real and Imaginary (2018 –2019) and A Costume Adventure (2019 –2020).

Taking a gamification approach to education, the museum will include interactive games and activities that engage all the children’s senses, teaches empathy, helps build an understanding of emotions and their expression, while they play and collect achievement points for tasks completed.

As part of the Children’s Museum main activities, local artists Shaima Al Amri, Ali Kashwani and Maryam Al Atouly have pre-recorded virtual workshops that children can engage in at their own pace. The workshops will show children how to express feelings through artistic activities, such as drawing, collage and 2D sculpture.