China announces 16 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) China announced 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the country's health commission reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas, 11 of which were reported in Sichuan.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remains at 4,634.