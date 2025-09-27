China Launches New Meteorological Satellite
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:45 AM
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) China on Saturday launched the Fengyun-3 08 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre located in the country's northwest.
The satellite operations are set to strengthen China's capabilities in global numerical weather prediction, response to global climate change, and meteorological disaster prevention and mitigation.
The satellite was launched at 3:28 am (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.
The satellite, equipped with nine remote sensing payloads, including a medium-resolution spectral imager and a microwave imager, will primarily support monitoring and research activities in weather forecasting, atmospheric chemistry and climate change, according to the China National Space Administration.
