GCC, Ukraine Adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 02:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Marianna Betsa exchanged letters approving the Joint Action Plan for 2025–2030 between the GCC and Ukraine.
The exchange took place during a meeting held today on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Both sides reviewed Gulf–Ukrainian relations and discussed ways to strengthen them, as well as mechanisms for implementing the Joint Action Plan to achieve its intended goals in support of the shared interests of both parties.
