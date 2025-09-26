Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Appreciates Role Of US For Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of United States for peace efforts and ceasefire between Pakistan and India. We have offered thanks to US for ceasefire but India didn’t acknowledge the role of President D.Trump, he said while talking to a private television channel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of United States for peace efforts and ceasefire between Pakistan and India. We have offered thanks to US for ceasefire but India didn’t acknowledge the role of President D.Trump, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said Pakistan's importance is rising around the world after May 10 and recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia.
In reply to a question, he said Pakistani leadership is meeting with world and Arab leaders and hoped that these meetings would bring positive results regarding peace in Palestine. To another question about dialogue with India, he said Pakistan has offered talks for resolving core issues.
Recent Stories
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East
PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..
Pakistan desires peace with India: PM
Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International Investment Conference2 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman2 minutes ago
-
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case5 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law reforms5 minutes ago
-
Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm5 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision19 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive20 minutes ago
-
President Zardari meets Chinese Consul General9 minutes ago
-
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy16 minutes ago