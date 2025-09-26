Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of United States for peace efforts and ceasefire between Pakistan and India. We have offered thanks to US for ceasefire but India didn’t acknowledge the role of President D.Trump, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan's importance is rising around the world after May 10 and recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistani leadership is meeting with world and Arab leaders and hoped that these meetings would bring positive results regarding peace in Palestine. To another question about dialogue with India, he said Pakistan has offered talks for resolving core issues.