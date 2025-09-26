Open Menu

UAE, Greece Strengthen Cooperation In Oversight, Anti-corruption

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The UAE Accountability Authority has signed two MoUs with the Hellenic Court of Audit and National Transparency Authority in Greece, to boost cooperation in oversight, integrity and anti-corruption.

The agreements, signed during an official visit led by Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, aim to exchange expertise and strengthen joint efforts to promote transparency and curb corruption.

The move underscores the UAE and Greece’s shared commitment to tackling cross-border corruption and reinforcing trust in public institutions.

The two MoUs embody the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece, which already share a track record of cooperation in auditing and anti-corruption, reflecting a common vision to tackle global challenges effectively.

