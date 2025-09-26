Sharjah Defeat California Eagles In IHF Super Globe Opener
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 10:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) Sharjah made a winning start to their campaign in the IHF Men's Club World Championship (Super Globe), currently taking place in the Arab Republic of Egypt. They secured a victory over the American side, California Eagles, with a score of 35–30.
Sharjah's next fixture will be against the German club SC Magdeburg on Sunday.
The tournament matches are being held at the Olympic City's Administrative Capital Hall in Cairo from 26 September until 2 October, featuring the participation of nine clubs.
