UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

(@FahadShabbir)

The Department of Economics, University of Turbat (UoT) on Friday hosted a thematic session on September 25, 2025, titled “Building Climate Resilience in Makran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Department of Economics, University of Turbat (UoT) on Friday hosted a thematic session on September 25, 2025, titled “Building Climate Resilience in Makran: Towards Sustainable Development.”

The keynote address was delivered by Pazeer Ahmed, Coastal Hydrogeologist, Environmentalist, Researcher, and Deputy Director, Water Resources Planning, Irrigation Department, Balochistan.

He highlighted Gwadar’s extreme vulnerability to sea level rise, occurring 10 to 15 times faster than the global average, and discussed how rising groundwater, excessive pumping, and unplanned land use pose serious threats to the city’s long-term sustainability.

Pazeer Ahmed emphasized the need for policy measures focusing on raising awareness, adopting sustainable groundwater management, improving drainage systems, and integrating climate change projections into urban planning.

The session was attended by Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman, Department of Economics, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Baloch, Assistant Professor, Dr. Fida Ahmed, Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dr. Shabbir, Mir Bijjar Baloch, Mir Ashraf Hussain, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Active participation from the audience, through thoughtful questions and discussions, enriched the session. The keynote speaker responded to questions comprehensively.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Department of Economics, expressed gratitude to Pazeer Ahmed for sparing his valuable time and sharing his in-depth knowledge with the students and faculty.