Open Menu

GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM Discuss Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 02:30 AM

GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, met with Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and Portugal and agreed to set a date soon to sign a memorandum of understanding.

Al-Budaiwi highlighted the upcoming GCC–EU Joint Ministerial Meeting to be held in Kuwait on 6th October, stressing the importance of building on the outcomes of the first GCC–EU Summit held in Brussels in October 2024 and translating them into tangible results.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Kuwait Brussels New York Portugal October

Recent Stories

GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

21 minutes ago
 Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear ..

Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear weapons in Gaza

21 minutes ago
 MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid ..

MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid intensified Israeli offensive

1 hour ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Sil ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee

2 hours ago
 DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

2 hours ago
 UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience i ..

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

3 hours ago
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

3 hours ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

4 hours ago
 Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism ..

Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..

3 hours ago
 Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy i ..

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

3 hours ago
 PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogu ..

PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

3 hours ago
 SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East