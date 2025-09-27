DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a constructive meeting with the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica Arnoldo Andre Tinoco on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a constructive meeting with the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica Arnoldo Andre Tinoco on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties as well as strengthening multilateral cooperation.