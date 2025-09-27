- Home
MSF Forced To Suspend Activities In Gaza City Amid Intensified Israeli Offensive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) GENEVA, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) – The relentless Israeli offensive in Gaza City has forced Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to suspend its vital medical activities in the area due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation, including continued airstrikes and advancing tanks less than half a mile from our health care facilities, MSF said in a press statement today.
The escalating attacks from Israeli forces have created an unacceptable level of risk for our staff, forcing us to suspend lifesaving medical activities.
“We have been left with no choice but to stop our activities as our clinics are encircled by Israeli forces,” said Jacob Granger, MSF emergency coordinator in Gaza.
“This is the last thing we wanted, as the needs in Gaza City are enormous, with the most vulnerable people—infants in neonatal care, those with severe injuries and life-threatening illnesses—unable to move and in grave danger.”
MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid intensified Israeli offensive
