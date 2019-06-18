UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mall Records Over One Million Shoppers In Q1 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

China Mall records over one million shoppers in Q1 2019

More than one million people visited Ajman’s China Mall (Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation) during the first quarter of 2019, and the Mall continues to thrive with a 90 percent occupancy rate. Ten percent of visitors were tourists, with the remainder coming from the Emirate itself or the neighbouring Emirates

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) More than one million people visited Ajman’s China Mall (Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation) during the first quarter of 2019, and the Mall continues to thrive with a 90 percent occupancy rate. Ten percent of visitors were tourists, with the remainder coming from the Emirate itself or the neighbouring Emirates.

"The knock-on effect of the mall’s prosperity is good news for the Emirate of Ajman and shows that the endeavours made by Ajman Free Zone to entice and maintain trade, as well as larger UAE government objectives to create and maintain healthy links with China are working very well indeed, building on that we are planning on further developing the China Mall project," Fatma Salem, Acting Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, said.

The UAE’s bilateral trading relationship with China has helped in underpinning the continuing success of China Mall.

Trade between the UAE and China hit US$53 billion last year, and this is forecast to double over the next decade.

Trade activity between the two countries is very buoyant, and an important contributor to China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, a $900 billion policy by the Chinese government to build on ancient trade routes from China through central Asia by rail and to Africa and beyond by sea.

Ajman’s China Mall currently boasts 1,000 trading enterprises, accommodated within a 280,000 square metre plot, which also includes warehousing and logistics. Currently, the daily footfall is 10,000, with this increasing to 20,000 at the weekend.

The retail offering includes light industrial products and trading and tertiary industry, which mainly covers textiles, sanitaryware, building materials, garments, furniture, home appliances and a variety of small commodities.

Related Topics

Africa China UAE Ajman Road Salem 2019 Textile From Government Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020, Emirates Flight Catering create fresh a ..

5 minutes ago

Immigration detention in Australia becoming "priso ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video of US Bomb ..

5 minutes ago

Date of Joint Commission of JCPOA Meeting Yet to B ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l Sustainable Gastronomy Day being observed

5 minutes ago

1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.