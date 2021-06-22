UrduPoint.com
China Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) China reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 21, up from 17 infections a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,629 by the end of June 21, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

